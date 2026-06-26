Siya Goyal's parents respond to Ketan Agrawal murder accusation
Siya Goyal's parents have responded after she was named the main suspect in businessman Ketan Agrawal's murder during a Lohagad Fort trek.
Her mother, Pooja, shared that Siya didn't really want to go but was persuaded by Agrawal and his mother over a video call.
She even mentioned that Siya was not interested in going on the trek but Agrawal and his mother convinced her.
The chat is apparently saved as proof of her hesitation.
Goyal parents back punishment for suspects
Both parents say they had no idea about Siya's alleged relationship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary.
They stressed that if Siya is found guilty, they support strict punishment: "whoever is found guilty, even if it's my own daughter, should be pushed from there," said her father, Pravin.
Police believe Siya and Chaudhary plotted against Agrawal because of issues with their engagement.
Both suspects are still in custody as the investigation continues.