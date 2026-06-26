Siya Goyal's parents respond to Ketan Agrawal murder accusation

Goyal parents back punishment for suspects

Both parents say they had no idea about Siya's alleged relationship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary.

They stressed that if Siya is found guilty, they support strict punishment: "whoever is found guilty, even if it's my own daughter, should be pushed from there," said her father, Pravin.

Police believe Siya and Chaudhary plotted against Agrawal because of issues with their engagement.

Both suspects are still in custody as the investigation continues.