SKM farmers block Mohali Golf Range road until September 7

If you were stuck in traffic near the Chandigarh-Mohali border recently, farmers protesting under Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) are why.

They've blocked a main road by Mohali Golf Range, so people in places like Sector 48 and Jagatpura have had to take long detours and deal with delays.

The protest isn't wrapping up soon: it's set to continue until September 7, 2026.