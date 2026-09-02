SKM farmers block Mohali Golf Range road until September 7
If you were stuck in traffic near the Chandigarh-Mohali border recently, farmers protesting under Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) are why.
They've blocked a main road by Mohali Golf Range, so people in places like Sector 48 and Jagatpura have had to take long detours and deal with delays.
The protest isn't wrapping up soon: it's set to continue until September 7, 2026.
Balbir Singh Rajewal-led SKM demands MSP
Led by Balbir Singh Rajewal and backed by 32 farmer groups, SKM is pushing for guaranteed minimum support prices (MSP), full loan waivers, higher sugarcane rates, and faster payments.
They're also asking for better water conservation and MSP for crops like maize and basmati.
To keep things under control, about 4,000 police officers (including Rapid Action Force) are stationed along the city's border with Mohali, and almost all border points with Mohali have been covered with proper barricading.
Farmers pledge peaceful talks with government
Despite all the disruption, farmers say they're committed to keeping things peaceful and open to talking with the government about their demands.
It's part of their ongoing fight for fair treatment in agriculture.