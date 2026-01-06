Sloganeering against Modi at JNU after Umar Khalid denied bail 

Objectionable slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were allegedly raised during a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The protest was held by Left-wing students after the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case on Monday. Aditi Mishra, JNU student union's president, said that every year, students hold a protest to condemn the violence that occurred on the campus on January 5, 2020.

Protest details Protesters' affiliations and slogans "All of the slogans raised...were ideological and do not attack anyone personally," Mishra told PTI. Around 30-40 students from the Students's Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students's Federation (DSF), and All India Students's Association (AISA) participated in the protest. The slogans raised were reportedly "Modi Shah ki kabr khudegi." JNU Teachers's Union (JNUTA) also observed January 5 as a day to remember the six-year anniversary of a violent attack on campus in 2020.

Event and reaction JNUSU organizes event, BJP reacts to protest The JNU Students's Union (JNUSU) held a symbolic "Guerilla Dhaba" event to protest the 2020 violence. The Delhi Police said it was aware of the slogans raised at the protest but no formal complaint has been filed. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have accused Left-wing groups of spreading anti-India ideology on campus. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called the protesters "urban Naxals" and an "anti-India bunch."