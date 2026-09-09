Solicitor General Mehta to appeal HC quashing Akriti Chaudhary's detention

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that an appeal would be filed against the Allahabad High Court's decision quashing the detention of Delhi University student and activist Akriti Chaudhary under the National Security Act (NSA).

The High Court strongly criticized the manner in which the detention order was passed and warned that continued "despotic" conduct by "errant" bureaucracy could reduce Uttar Pradesh to an Orwellian Dystopia, and ordered that she receive ₹5 lakh in compensation, taken directly from the salaries of officials responsible.