Solicitor General Mehta to appeal HC quashing Akriti Chaudhary's detention
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that an appeal would be filed against the Allahabad High Court's decision quashing the detention of Delhi University student and activist Akriti Chaudhary under the National Security Act (NSA).
The High Court strongly criticized the manner in which the detention order was passed and warned that continued "despotic" conduct by "errant" bureaucracy could reduce Uttar Pradesh to an Orwellian Dystopia, and ordered that she receive ₹5 lakh in compensation, taken directly from the salaries of officials responsible.
HC records displeasure and warns officials
The High Court didn't stop at compensation: It also directed that the high court's displeasure against the DM and police officers involved in preparing the dossier be recorded in their service records.
The judges stressed that officials must respect citizens' rights, reminding everyone that misusing administrative power isn't okay.