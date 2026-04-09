Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defends faith based temple entry restrictions
The Center has stood up for religious customs that restrict men's entry into certain temples, saying these aren't just about gender but are deeply tied to faith.
During a Supreme Court hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the 2018 decision allowing women into Kerala's Sabarimala temple misunderstood these traditions.
He emphasized that some practices are about respecting the unique nature of each deity, not discrimination.
Mehta says rules reflect devotion
Mehta pointed out there are also temples where men face restrictions, like the Brahma Temple in Pushkar and Kerala's Attukal Bhagavathy Temple during the main day of the Pongal festival.
He said these rules reflect devotion and cultural beliefs rather than exclusion.
As Mehta put it, These are expressions of reverence toward the deities worshiped in these temples.