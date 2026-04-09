Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defends faith based temple entry restrictions India Apr 09, 2026

The Center has stood up for religious customs that restrict men's entry into certain temples, saying these aren't just about gender but are deeply tied to faith.

During a Supreme Court hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the 2018 decision allowing women into Kerala's Sabarimala temple misunderstood these traditions.

He emphasized that some practices are about respecting the unique nature of each deity, not discrimination.