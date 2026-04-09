Solvent shortages hit India's drug sector as government targets methanol

India cuts duties to secure chemicals

To help fix the crunch, officials have cut customs duties on dozens of chemical imports since April 1.

They're also making sure important ingredients like propylene and ammonia keep flowing to factories.

There's extra attention on boosting methanol supply by working with local producers, and even packaging materials, like aluminum, are getting special focus.

Authorities say they expect supply chains to bounce back soon, so no need to panic buy your medicines just yet.