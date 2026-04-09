Solvent shortages hit India's drug sector as government targets methanol
India's drug industry is hitting a rough patch: there's a shortage of crucial solvents needed to make many essential medicines.
Blame it on global tensions disrupting supplies.
The good news? Medicine prices haven't spiked yet, and the government is stepping in to keep things steady, especially focusing on methanol, which is vital for making these drugs.
India cuts duties to secure chemicals
To help fix the crunch, officials have cut customs duties on dozens of chemical imports since April 1.
They're also making sure important ingredients like propylene and ammonia keep flowing to factories.
There's extra attention on boosting methanol supply by working with local producers, and even packaging materials, like aluminum, are getting special focus.
Authorities say they expect supply chains to bounce back soon, so no need to panic buy your medicines just yet.