'Some nations break international rules': Rajnath Singh at UN meet

Hosted by the Indian Army from October 14-16, the event brings together top military officials to talk about real-world challenges in peacekeeping—think new threats, tech upgrades, and making sure everyone can work together smoothly. The focus is on building a fairer and more cooperative global system.

More on Singh's address

Singh urged nations with advanced resources to step up their support for peacekeeping missions.

He laid out four key principles: Consultation, Cooperation, Coordination, and Capacity Building.

He also stressed tackling root causes like economic injustice for true peace—reminding everyone of India's long-standing commitment to UN peacekeeping (with nearly 290,000 personnel over 75 years and rising recognition for women's contributions).