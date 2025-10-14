'Some nations break international rules': Rajnath Singh at UN meet
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the 2025 UN Troop Contributing Countries Chiefs's Conclave in New Delhi, called out countries that break or undermine international rules.
With military leaders from 32 countries gathered, Singh emphasized, "For India, this is not just a talking point."
He underscored that this is a principle India firmly believes in.
Event details
Hosted by the Indian Army from October 14-16, the event brings together top military officials to talk about real-world challenges in peacekeeping—think new threats, tech upgrades, and making sure everyone can work together smoothly.
The focus is on building a fairer and more cooperative global system.
More on Singh's address
Singh urged nations with advanced resources to step up their support for peacekeeping missions.
He laid out four key principles: Consultation, Cooperation, Coordination, and Capacity Building.
He also stressed tackling root causes like economic injustice for true peace—reminding everyone of India's long-standing commitment to UN peacekeeping (with nearly 290,000 personnel over 75 years and rising recognition for women's contributions).