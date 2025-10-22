Ex-Punjab DGP accused of murdering 'drug addict' son breaks silence

Former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa has reacted after he and his family were booked for the alleged murder of his son Aqil Akhtar. The FIR was registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Mustafa, his wife, Razia Sultana, a retired 1985-batch IPS officer, his daughter, and his daughter-in-law. The case was filed after a complaint by their neighbor Shamshudeen Chaudhary based on social media videos posted by Aqil.

Accusations Mustafa dismisses allegations, calls them 'dirty politics' Mustafa has dismissed the allegations, saying "the registration of an FIR absolutely does not mean that someone's guilt has been proven." He alleged "dirty politics and cheap thinking" behind the FIR and said those who filed it should be ready to "face the law." He also claimed that Aqil was a drug addict who had harassed his wife and mother for money, even setting their house on fire once.

Addiction struggles Family tried to get Aqil treated since 2007 According to The Indian Express, Mustafa said Aqil died of a buprenorphine overdose. He said the family had been trying to get Aqil treated for his addiction since 2007 at PGIMER Chandigarh, but he kept relapsing. Mustafa claimed Aqil started using drugs in Class 10 at Welham Boys School and was expelled from several schools in Chandigarh.

Family turmoil Former DGP opens up on son's violent behavior Mustafa said Aqil's addiction worsened over time, leading to psychosis and violent behavior. He said the family had filed complaints with Panchkula police but retracted them, considering he was their son. The former DGP also said they got a rented house for Aqil's family due to his erratic behavior. He alleged that Aqil attacked his security team and cops, turning to various drugs, including ICE.

Investigation underway SIT formed for 'impartial and evidence-based probe' Meanwhile, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Srishti Gupta confirmed that a complaint was received alleging family involvement in Aqil's death. She said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an ACP-rank officer has been formed for an "impartial and evidence-based probe." Gupta said the SIT will ensure no guilty person is spared and no innocent person suffers.