Neward-bound Air India flight returns mid-air after suspected technical snag
What's the story
An Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark was forced to return mid-air due to a suspected technical snag. Flight AI191 took off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 1:15am but had to return within three hours, landing back in Mumbai at 5:30am. The decision was taken after the crew detected a possible anomaly while en route, prompting them to follow standard safety protocols for precautionary measures. Upon landing, the plane was taken out of service for inspections.
Travel disruptions
Return of AI191 leads to cancelation of AI144
The return of AI191 also led to the cancelation of its return leg, AI144. Both flights were canceled to facilitate a thorough technical examination of the aircraft. Air India has assured that all affected passengers in Mumbai have been provided hotel accommodations and rebooked on alternative flights with Air India or partner airlines. Those scheduled on AI144 from Newark were also informed about the cancelation and are being assisted with alternate travel arrangements.
Previous incidents
Recent disruptions in Air India's operations
This incident comes on the heels of another recent disruption in Air India's operations. A week earlier, an Air India flight from Milan to Delhi was canceled owing to "an extended technical requirement," leaving hundreds of passengers stranded ahead of Diwali. Earlier this month, a Vienna-Delhi Air India flight was diverted to Dubai over a suspected technical snag but later resumed its journey after necessary inspections.