Neward-bound Air India flight returns mid-air after suspected technical snag

By Chanshimla Varah 01:55 pm Oct 22, 202501:55 pm

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark was forced to return mid-air due to a suspected technical snag. Flight AI191 took off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 1:15am but had to return within three hours, landing back in Mumbai at 5:30am. The decision was taken after the crew detected a possible anomaly while en route, prompting them to follow standard safety protocols for precautionary measures. Upon landing, the plane was taken out of service for inspections.