Sonam Wangchuk allegedly attacked during Jantar Mantar hunger strike
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk faced an alleged attack during his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday.
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, said that "goons" tried to break up the peaceful protest by throwing something at Wangchuk.
Thankfully, Wangchuk wasn't hurt and is still going strong with his hunger strike.
Wangchuk continues strike for communities, environment
Wangchuk is on an active hunger strike. He's been clear about the need for urgent action to protect local communities and the environment.
Even after the attempted disruption, he's sticking with his cause.