Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike after written protection for students
Sonam Wangchuk, activist, has changed his approach; rather than pushing for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, he concentrated on getting legal protection for students who participated in the protest.
On the PGX podcast, Wangchuk explained that by July 22, stopping violence from spreading became his top priority.
He insisted on a written promise from the government that peaceful protesters wouldn't face FIRs or legal harassment.
Wangchuk backs resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan
After rejecting verbal assurances, Wangchuk was eventually informed around 11.30pm on July 23 that the government was willing to provide the assurance in writing and ended his hunger strike.
He still supports groups asking for Pradhan's resignation and warned that if these issues aren't addressed, unrest could spread to Mumbai, Lucknow, and other cities.