Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized after 20-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to the hospital after his health declined during a 20-day hunger strike in Delhi.
Police moved him from Jantar Mantar on Saturday morning, following court orders and doctor's advice.
The Delhi High Court had earlier stressed that "the life of every citizen is precious," asking authorities to keep a close watch on his condition.
Wangchuk protests NEET leak, demands resignation
Wangchuk began his hunger strike protesting alleged exam irregularities like the NEET paper leak and demanding the education minister's resignation.
Supporters say police used force when removing him, but police deny any misconduct and claim they followed court instructions, later asking everyone at Jantar Mantar to leave peacefully.