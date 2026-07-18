Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized at Jantar Mantar amid hunger strike
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to the hospital on Saturday on day 21 of his hunger strike, which has lasted 20 days, at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Police stepped in early, saying his health had gotten too risky to ignore, amid ongoing protests by activists.
Delhi HC ordered daily health checks
The Delhi High Court had already ordered daily health checks for Wangchuk, reminding everyone that "life of any citizen is precious."
Police said moving him was based on these court orders and due to failing health.
All this happened while protests continued and with another court hearing just around the corner.