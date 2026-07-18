Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized by Delhi Police over NEET-UG paper leaks

Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had been calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign over the NEET-UG controversy.

On Saturday, police cleared Jantar Mantar, asking protesters to leave peacefully.

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke accused police of assault and blocking access and called for nationwide protests against what he described as suppression of peaceful dissent.

Before being removed, Wangchuk urged people in a midnight video to join a July 20 march for real change.