Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized by Delhi Police over NEET-UG paper leaks
India
Sonam Wangchuk, a well-known activist, was taken to the hospital by Delhi Police after three weeks on a hunger strike protesting alleged NEET-UG exam paper leaks.
Police said they acted on doctors' advice and a High Court order as his health declined.
Police clear Jantar Mantar protesters
Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had been calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign over the NEET-UG controversy.
On Saturday, police cleared Jantar Mantar, asking protesters to leave peacefully.
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke accused police of assault and blocking access and called for nationwide protests against what he described as suppression of peaceful dissent.
Before being removed, Wangchuk urged people in a midnight video to join a July 20 march for real change.