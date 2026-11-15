Sonam Wangchuk raises concerns for Mipham, Ladakh Police confirm safety
Sonam Wangchuk recently raised concerns online about the well-being of a 17-year-old named Mipham and his mother, suggesting authorities were mistreating the boy after Mipham asked for the release of an important inquiry report.
Following this, Ladakh Police confirmed both are safe, with the boy's grandfather also reassuring everyone about their condition.
The situation ties back to questions around a firing incident in Leh in September.
Wangchuk accuses administration of psychiatric coercion
Wangchuk's post highlighted how local officials are treating Mipham and his family.
He accused the administration of trying to send Mipham to a psychiatric hospital just for demanding transparency.
Ladakh Police confirmed both are safe.