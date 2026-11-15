Sonam Wangchuk raises concerns for Mipham, Ladakh Police confirm safety

Sonam Wangchuk recently raised concerns online about the well-being of a 17-year-old named Mipham and his mother, suggesting authorities were mistreating the boy after Mipham asked for the release of an important inquiry report.

Following this, Ladakh Police confirmed both are safe, with the boy's grandfather also reassuring everyone about their condition.

The situation ties back to questions around a firing incident in Leh in September.