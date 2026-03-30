Sonia Gandhi 'absolutely normal' at Sir Ganga Ram, discharge pending
India
Sonia Gandhi is on the mend after being admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with a fever on March 24, 2025.
As of March 30, 2025, doctors said she was "absolutely normal" and her health was stable.
Plans for her discharge are in the works and will be finalized after talking with her and her doctor.
Sonia Gandhi responding, antibiotics to continue
She's being treated for a systemic infection and responding well to IV antibiotics, but doctors want to keep an eye on things just a bit longer.
Hospital chairman Dr. Ajay Swaroop said she is hale and hearty, but he said her IV antibiotics will continue for a few more days and she may remain under observation briefly.