Sonia Gandhi 'absolutely normal' at Sir Ganga Ram, discharge pending India Mar 30, 2026

Sonia Gandhi is on the mend after being admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with a fever on March 24, 2025.

As of March 30, 2025, doctors said she was "absolutely normal" and her health was stable.

Plans for her discharge are in the works and will be finalized after talking with her and her doctor.