South Delhi bed and breakfast fire injures 10 police officers
India
On Wednesday, a fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, leaving several people trapped inside.
10 police officers, aged 26 to 40, rushed in to help and were injured during the rescue.
They were taken to AIIMS Trauma Center and are now stable and under observation.
South Delhi police, locals break locks
Police from Malviya Nagar and Neb Sarai stations teamed up with locals to help people escape from the building.
They broke locks for escape routes and put down mattresses so people could jump without getting hurt.
Witness Rakesh Kumar described their actions, saying they almost burnt themselves while trying to find a way to the first floor.
Their fast response likely prevented a bigger tragedy.