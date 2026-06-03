Southwest monsoon nears Kerala tomorrow, rain for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
India
Heads up, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: rain and thunderstorms are on the way as the southwest monsoon gets closer.
Kerala will see the monsoon arrive tomorrow, with winds already shifting to bring in those much-needed showers.
Tamil Nadu temperatures 3°C above usual
Temperatures in Tamil Nadu have been running about three degrees Celsius higher than usual, hitting 34 degrees Celsius in cities like Chennai and Madurai.
But things should cool down soon as rain clouds move in from Kerala.
For now, most of the rain will stick to India's west coast, while northwestern states like Rajasthan are seeing their own share of storms thanks to a new weather system.