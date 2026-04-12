Speeding van hits 4 in Beltangady, woman trapped under van
India
On Sunday in Beltangady, Karnataka, a speeding van lost control at a curve and struck four people, two women and two children, who had just gotten out of a jeep.
While the two children and one woman escaped unhurt, one woman was seriously hurt and got trapped under the van.
Locals rescue woman, police investigate
Locals quickly teamed up to pull the injured woman out and rushed her to the hospital in an autorickshaw.
The accident has sparked fresh worries about reckless driving in the area, and police are now investigating what went wrong.