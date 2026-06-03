SpiceJet Pune to Dubai flight delayed over 9 hours overnight
India
A SpiceJet flight from Pune to Dubai was delayed for more than nine hours on June 1-2, 2026.
Instead of taking off at 8:50pm the plane finally left at 6:15am leaving people stuck at the airport all night without any food or water.
Passengers felt ignored, SpiceJet blamed maintenance
Frustrated travelers said they got almost no updates from the airline and felt ignored: one passenger called the lack of food and water "gross negligence," especially for kids and elderly folks.
SpiceJet blamed operational issues and maintenance needs for the delay, saying they informed passengers on June 1 and apologized for the inconvenience.