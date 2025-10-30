Spitting in public, littering to now attract fines in Varanasi 

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) has introduced new sanitation rules under the Uttar Pradesh Solid Waste Management and Sanitation Rules 2021. The rules, which aim to improve cleanliness and hygiene in Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's parliamentary constituency, impose a ₹250 fine for spitting in public places. Throwing litter or spitting from a vehicle will attract a penalty of ₹1,000.

New fines Pet owners, take note The new rules also impose a ₹250 fine for leaving food for stray animals on the streets. Pet owners who don't clean up after their dogs in public places will be fined ₹500. Keeping garbage on premises for over 24 hours or littering in open spaces will attract a ₹500 fine.

Sanitation rules Highest penalty for health hazards Dumping waste or animal remains into water bodies will attract a ₹750 fine. while transporting garbage or debris in uncovered trucks will attract a ₹2,000 fine. Damaging municipal vehicles or bins will also result in the same penalty. The highest fine of ₹5,000 is for allowing water stagnation or creating unsanitary conditions that pose health risks.