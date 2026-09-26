Spurious liquor kills at least 19 in Nagaland districts
India
At least 19 people have lost their lives in Nagaland's Mokokchung and Tuensang districts after drinking spurious liquor, even though alcohol has been banned in the state since 1990.
A special investigation team is now on the case, trying to track down where this dangerous alcohol came from.
Police arrest 19, seize 3,000 bottles
Police have arrested 19 suspects and confiscated about 3,000 bottles of illegal liquor during raids.
Forensic tests are underway to figure out exactly what caused the deaths.
Authorities are urging everyone to avoid unlabeled or suspicious drinks, and to get medical help right away if they feel dizzy or unwell after drinking.
The investigation aims to stop more tragedies like this from happening.