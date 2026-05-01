Squirrel bites around 20, including dean, at Mohanlal Sukhadia University

Animal Aid assists, reporting urged

The university is working with the Animal Aid rescue team, but catching the squirrel has been tricky.

Associate Dean Naveen Navana says quick reporting of sightings is key.

On the health front, Dr. Shailendra Kumar Sharma reassures everyone that rabies is not a risk, but anyone bitten needs a tetanus shot just in case.

He thinks the squirrel might be reacting to something in its environment.