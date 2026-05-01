Squirrel bites around 20, including dean, at Mohanlal Sukhadia University
India
Students and staff at Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur are on edge after a squirrel bit around 20 people, including the dean, near the Arts College Psychology Department over the past six weeks.
The squirrel has managed to dodge all capture attempts so far, leading many to avoid that part of campus out of concern.
Animal Aid assists, reporting urged
The university is working with the Animal Aid rescue team, but catching the squirrel has been tricky.
Associate Dean Naveen Navana says quick reporting of sightings is key.
On the health front, Dr. Shailendra Kumar Sharma reassures everyone that rabies is not a risk, but anyone bitten needs a tetanus shot just in case.
He thinks the squirrel might be reacting to something in its environment.