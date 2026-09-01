Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit suspends 16 students pending inquiry
Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) has suspended 16 students for joining an SFI-led protest on August 13, demanding more faculty and better student facilities.
The protest took place during a Syndicate meeting, and the university says the suspensions will last until an official inquiry wraps up.
Probe into alleged symbolic VC funeral
A five-member committee is investigating claims that protesters staged a symbolic funeral for the vice chancellor, something students say was "a symbolic protest" to highlight their 18-point charter of demands.
Meanwhile, the Sanskrit University Samrakshana Samithi is set to meet on September 2 at Kalady to discuss concerns about attempts to destabilize SSUS, with R. Bindu, former Minister of Higher Education; Adarsh M. Saji, All-India president of SFI; and S. Sathish, Ernakulam district secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), expected to attend.