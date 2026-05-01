Sridhar Vembu says actor Vijay stirs upcoming Tamil Nadu polls
India
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu recently shared his take on the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections after a chat with a Delhi airport security officer curious about actor Vijay Thalapathy's political chances.
The moment highlights just how much buzz Vijay's entry into politics is creating.
Vembu calls Tamil Nadu race 3-way
Vembu sees the race as a genuine three-way contest, thanks to Vijay and his new party shaking things up.
Still, he points out that established players DMK and AIADMK have serious advantages when it comes to organization and resources.
His comments have sparked plenty of online debate about whether Vijay can keep up the momentum against these seasoned parties.