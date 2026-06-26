Sridhar Vembu says DMK blocked Tamil Nadu schools over bribes India Jun 26, 2026

Zoho's founder, Sridhar Vembu, says his effort to build schools for underprivileged children in Tamil Nadu hit a wall because the DMK government demanded bribes for approvals.

He shared that one school was even shut down after its founder, a retired police officer, refused to pay for a no-objection certificate.

Vembu also mentioned getting verbally threatened by DMK supporters after he spoke up.