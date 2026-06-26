Sridhar Vembu says DMK blocked Tamil Nadu schools over bribes
India
Zoho's founder, Sridhar Vembu, says his effort to build schools for underprivileged children in Tamil Nadu hit a wall because the DMK government demanded bribes for approvals.
He shared that one school was even shut down after its founder, a retired police officer, refused to pay for a no-objection certificate.
Vembu also mentioned getting verbally threatened by DMK supporters after he spoke up.
Sridhar Vembu calls corruption nauseating
Vembu described the corruption as "nauseating," pointing out that the process moved much faster under the new TVK government, which didn't ask for any payments.
Despite all the bureaucratic hurdles and threats, he's sticking with his mission to bring quality education to rural communities through his Kalaivani Kalvi Maiyam project.