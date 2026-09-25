Srikakulam floods, nearly 30,000 acres submerged, more than 12,000 displaced
India
Heavy rains have caused major flooding in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, leaving nearly 30,000 acres of farmland submerged and forcing more than 12,000 people to leave their homes.
The sudden release of huge amounts of water from local rivers after a deep depression hit near Kalingapatnam made things worse.
Paddy fields damaged, roads washed away
Paddy fields across several areas are badly damaged, and many roads in nearby districts like Visakhapatnam have been washed away.
Local officials are checking on affected villages and making sure evacuees have food and shelter.
The government has promised help for farmers once teams finish assessing the damage.