Storm capsizes cruise boat at Bargi Dam, Jabalpur, 9 dead
India
A sudden storm flipped a cruise boat at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, leaving nine people dead.
The state has halted all cruise operations and launched an investigation.
Prime Minister Modi offered condolences and announced ₹200,000 for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for the injured.
Madhya Pradesh locals, rescuers save 28
Local residents jumped in to help save lives. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says these heroes will be honored on Independence Day.
Rescue teams have saved 28 people so far, and support is being given to affected families while authorities work to prevent this from happening again.