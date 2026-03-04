Stray dog mutilates corpse kept on Telangana mortuary floor
What's the story
A stray dog mutilated a man's body at the mortuary of a government-run hospital in Telangana's Mahabubnagar on Monday. The incident occurred at the Area Hospital in Jadcherla town and has raised concerns over security and infrastructure issues in public healthcare facilities. The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Pole Bhimeshwar from Jadcherla town, whose body was found under suspicious circumstances earlier that day in a pond.
Mortuary mishap
Dog entered mortuary room after being locked by attendant
Bhimeshwar's body was taken to the state-run hospital for a post-mortem examination. Officials revealed that the body was placed on the mortuary floor, as the freezer was not functional. Police also said the corpse was swollen and couldn't fit into any available storage unit. Hospital officials claim the mortuary was locked by a ward attendant, but a stray dog managed to enter the room and mutilated part of Bhimeshwar's body before it could be chased away by a ward boy.
Administrative response
Health minister orders inquiry, 4 officials suspended
After disturbing visuals of the incident went viral on social media, Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha ordered an inquiry by State Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Ajay Kumar. Kumar visited the hospital on Tuesday to investigate the incident and interact with witnesses. In response to the lapse, four officials, including the hospital superintendent and Resident Medical Officer were suspended for dereliction of duty.