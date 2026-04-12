Student Nithin Raj RL dies after Kannur Dental College fall
India
A 22-year-old dental student, Nithin Raj RL, died after falling from a building at Kannur Dental College on April 10.
His family and friends say he faced emotional harassment from faculty, with Raj reportedly sending an audio message describing threats of physical assault and academic repercussions such as reducing his marks in examinations.
Police probe, 2 faculty suspended
Following these serious allegations, including claims of caste-based discrimination, the police have launched a probe and the Kerala Human Rights Commission is demanding a detailed report within a week.
Two faculty members have been suspended while the college says it will cooperate fully with the investigation and take further action based on what comes out.