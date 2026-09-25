Students hospitalized in Tiruvallur school after lizard found in sambhar
India
At a government school in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, about 40 students ended up in the hospital after eating sambhar that had a dead lizard in it.
The meal was part of the state's free breakfast scheme on Friday morning.
Soon after eating, several students felt dizzy and started vomiting, so the students were rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Nearly 40 students rushed to hospital
Nearly 40 students were at breakfast when the incident happened.
Thankfully, the students were rushed to a hospital for treatment.