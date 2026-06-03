Study warns Uttar Pradesh faces highest heatwave risk in India India Jun 03, 2026

A new study warns that Uttar Pradesh faces the highest risk from extreme heat waves in India, with more than 8,000 deaths possible during just one five-day event, more than double the toll predicted for Bihar.

The main reasons? Uttar Pradesh's huge population and several districts like Lucknow and Agra ranking among the most heat-vulnerable in the country.