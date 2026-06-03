Study warns Uttar Pradesh faces highest heatwave risk in India
India
A new study warns that Uttar Pradesh faces the highest risk from extreme heat waves in India, with more than 8,000 deaths possible during just one five-day event, more than double the toll predicted for Bihar.
The main reasons? Uttar Pradesh's huge population and several districts like Lucknow and Agra ranking among the most heat-vulnerable in the country.
Researchers call for rural heat preparedness
The study points out that people living in rural areas are especially at risk since they're more exposed to outdoor heat.
Researchers say better early-warning systems and stronger healthcare preparedness and district-level heat action plans are urgently needed to protect these communities as extreme weather becomes more common.