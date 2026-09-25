Supreme Court acquits man in rape case, says proof required
India
The Supreme Court has acquitted a man who had been sentenced to 10 years in prison in a rape case, making it clear that convictions can't just be about moral judgments: they need solid proof.
Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar said earlier courts got it wrong by relying on questionable testimony and not enough actual evidence.
Bench found complainant accompanied accused willingly
The judges pointed out big gaps in the complainant's story and noted that evidence showed she went with the accused willingly, with no signs of distress.
The court criticized previous judgments for picking and choosing which parts of her account to believe, reminding everyone that justice should be based on facts, not assumptions or moral opinions.