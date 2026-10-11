'Your confidence is vital': SC on Kapil Sibal's 'no faith'

The court's order came after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The authorities had imposed restrictions on a planned mass mobilization at Jantar Mantar, resulting in over 7,000 detentions, including CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and opposition leaders.

During a special hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was asked to ensure normal operation of Delhi Metro and uninterrupted internet services, subject to law and order requirements.