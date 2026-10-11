'Your confidence is vital': SC on Kapil Sibal's 'no faith'
What's the story
The Supreme Court on Sunday emphasized the importance of public confidence in the judicial system while addressing senior advocate Kapil Sibal's "no faith" remark. "Our purpose is to instill faith of the people in the system, and in that process your (Sibal's) confidence is most vital for our fight against injustice," a bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said. The court ordered authorities to prevent illegal detentions during protests and ensure metro services and internet access remain uninterrupted.
Protest response
Court's order after CJP protests in Delhi
The court's order came after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The authorities had imposed restrictions on a planned mass mobilization at Jantar Mantar, resulting in over 7,000 detentions, including CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and opposition leaders.
During a special hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was asked to ensure normal operation of Delhi Metro and uninterrupted internet services, subject to law and order requirements.
Detention concerns
Allegations of illegal detention by police
The Supreme Court also addressed allegations of illegal detention by police outside Jantar Mantar's four-kilometer radius.
Sibal, representing Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha, alleged people were being detained for traveling on trains and near Jantar Mantar.
He also pointed out that 45 metro stations remained closed despite an earlier court order to keep public transport operational during protests.
Notice board
Court orders removal of notice board imposing BNSS Section 163
The Supreme Court also ordered the removal of a notice board announcing the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) near its premises.
The court directed authorities to ensure access to justice for citizens and lawyers by removing the board.
Sibal welcomed the court's order, saying it restores faith in India's justice system.