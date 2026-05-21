Supreme Court alarms over 460,000 dog bites in TN, Karnataka
India
The Supreme Court is pretty worried about a huge jump in dog bite cases in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka this year, more than 460,000 bites just between January and April.
Sadly, there have also been dozens of deaths from rabies: 17 in Tamil Nadu and at least 25 in Karnataka.
Court says ABC rules failing
On May 19, the court called the situation a public health situation that had reached "deeply disturbing proportions" and said both state and central governments have not done enough.
The justices pointed out that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, meant to control stray dogs through sterilization and vaccination, are not working well because of poor funding, missing data, and lack of trained staff.
The court urged authorities to keep people safe.