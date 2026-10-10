Supreme Court calls Patna High Court verdict on salwar shocking
India
The Supreme Court has strongly disagreed with a Patna High Court decision that said removing a woman's salwar and pressing her chest did not count as attempted rape.
Chief Justice Surya Kant called the ruling "shocking."
The High Court found that the acts attracted Section 354 IPC for use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty.
Supreme Court seeks Himanshu Pathak response
Following the January 19, 2008 incident, Himanshu Pathak was later convicted by the trial court, but the High Court later overturned his conviction, saying there was no proof of penetration.
Senior advocate Shobha Gupta criticized the court's wording as insensitive toward victims and urged more thoughtful language in such cases.
The Supreme Court has now asked Pathak to respond as it reviews the case further.