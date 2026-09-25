Supreme Court confirms Danam Nagender disqualification from Telangana Assembly seat
India
The Supreme Court has confirmed that Danam Nagender, a BRS MLA, is officially disqualified after he switched to Congress and ran for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The court said this move broke anti-defection rules, so his removal from the Telangana Assembly stands from April 23, 2024.
Court rejects Danam Nagender's restoration claim
Nagender argued that returning to BRS should get him his seat back, but the judges disagreed, saying the Constitution does not allow it in this case.
BJP's Alleti Maheshwar Reddy called the decision a "victory for the Constitution" and urged MLAs who had switched parties to resign and seek fresh mandates through by-elections.