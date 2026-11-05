Submit report on police-excesses during CJP protests in month: SC
What's the story
The Supreme Court has directed the High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC), which is investigating the violence during Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led student protests at Jantar Mantar in July, to submit its first fact-finding report within a month. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also emphasized that all material submitted by petitioners, including that on behalf of victims, should be examined.
Report details
Committee formed on August 18
"There are two issues which have been prioritized, besides other issues referred to the committee. The committee need not wait indefinitely," it added.
The committee was formed on August 18 under former Supreme Court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy.
It is tasked with probing allegations of police excesses against protesters and violence against security personnel during the protests in July.
Legal proceedings
Report can be examined with assistance from amicus: Mehta
Today, Senior Advocate N Hariharan raised concerns over the committee's progress since August.
"We do not know whether any departmental inquiry has been initiated or whether any case has been registered concerning what happened. That is the issue which this Court should consider first," Hariharan said.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the report could be examined with assistance from amicus and committee members, stressing its sanctity should be maintained.
Complaint process
Few complaints received on portal
CJI Kant noted that despite efforts, only a few complaints were received on the portal set up for submissions.
"The committee will now commence examination of the complaints and proceed towards fact-finding," the court said.
When Advocate Vrinda Grover said representations were made before and after the portal's launch, but no FIRs were registered, CJI Kant said these can be formally treated as complaints if brought on record before the court.
Information sharing
Matter will be heard next on December 2
CJI Kant has asked petitioners to motivate the complainants to come forward.
"The victims themselves have not appeared before the committee. You are acting on their behalf, which is permissible. In that situation, you should request the committee to summon the victims concerned," the court added.
The matter will be heard next on December 2.