Supreme Court faults government over ₹8,000 to ₹18,000 airfare disparity

Government says BVA 2024 rules pending

The petitioner's counsel pointed out that the DGCA actually has power to control fares but isn't really using it.

The government replied that a new aviation law (Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam (BVA), 2024) is now in place to help with these issues, but the rules are still under consultation, the court wants steps taken to protect flyers.

Next update: July 2026.