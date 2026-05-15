Supreme Court faults government over ₹8,000 to ₹18,000 airfare disparity
India
The Supreme Court has called out the government over wild differences in flight ticket prices, think ₹8,000 and ₹18,000 for the same economy seat on the same day.
The justices raised this while hearing a case asking why airfares aren't being regulated by aviation authorities.
Government says BVA 2024 rules pending
The petitioner's counsel pointed out that the DGCA actually has power to control fares but isn't really using it.
The government replied that a new aviation law (Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam (BVA), 2024) is now in place to help with these issues, but the rules are still under consultation, the court wants steps taken to protect flyers.
Next update: July 2026.