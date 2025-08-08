Next Article
Supreme Court halts UP's Bankey Bihari Temple takeover plan
The Supreme Court has paused the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to take over Vrindavan's famous Bankey Bihari Temple.
Instead, it suggested an interim committee—led by a retired High Court judge and including local officials plus temple Goswamis—to handle things for now.
The court wasn't happy the state acted without talking to temple stakeholders first.
Court's decision shines light on community role in management
Bankey Bihari Temple draws huge weekend crowds, making good management crucial.
This case is about more than just one temple—it's a big moment for how India balances protecting heritage sites with urban development.
The court's move puts community voices front and center, setting an example for how religious places might be managed in the future.