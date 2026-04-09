Supreme Court in Sabarimala case allows judicial oversight of religion
The Supreme Court just made a big call in the Sabarimala case, saying it's okay for courts to step in if religious practices cross the line.
The Center argued that courts shouldn't label traditions as superstition or interfere, but the judges disagreed, reminding everyone that religious freedom isn't unlimited and must respect public order and morality.
Bench: courts can enforce fundamental rights
The bench made it clear: when a religious practice violates fundamental rights, the court can and should act.
Some argued these issues should be left to lawmakers, but Justices Amanullah and Sundresh pushed back, saying judicial oversight is crucial for protecting rights.
The court is also digging into what "morality" really means under the Constitution—so expect more debate on how law and religion mix going forward.