Supreme Court orders probe into Jantar Mantar pellet gun use

The Supreme Court has asked a special committee to investigate how police handled the July 2026 Jantar Mantar protest, especially their use of pellet guns.

This comes after a six-day demonstration by the Cockroach Janata Party, which ended with education minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down.

The committee, led by former Supreme Court judge, justice (retd) R Subhash Reddy, has two weeks to file its report.