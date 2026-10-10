Supreme Court orders probe into Jantar Mantar pellet gun use
India
The Supreme Court has asked a special committee to investigate how police handled the July 2026 Jantar Mantar protest, especially their use of pellet guns.
This comes after a six-day demonstration by the Cockroach Janata Party, which ended with education minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down.
The committee, led by former Supreme Court judge, justice (retd) R Subhash Reddy, has two weeks to file its report.
Committee to probe police excessive force
The committee will look into claims that police used too much force, like firing pellet guns, harassing female protesters, and injuries on both sides.
The Supreme Court also emphasized transparency and is setting up a public complaints portal so people can share what happened.