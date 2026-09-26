Supreme Court orders sealing, demolition of over 16,000 Meerut properties
India
The Supreme Court has ordered over 16,000 illegal properties in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, to be sealed and demolished.
This move comes after a report flagged massive unauthorized construction in the city.
The justices want quick action to tackle the issue and keep things safe for residents.
Meerut commission finds nearly 17,000 buildings
A special commission found that nearly 17,000 buildings in Zone A, mostly homes, were built without approval.
Demolitions have already started, and the court wants updates by December.
Officials are also checking if local authorities looked the other way while all this happened.