Supreme Court orders women's toilets in every court complex
India
Big news for women lawyers: The Supreme Court has told all states to build dedicated toilets for women advocates in every court complex, and they only have six weeks to get it done.
Chief Justice Surya Kant and his team said the lack of proper washrooms is a huge barrier for women in law and made it clear that money issues will not be accepted as an excuse.
Judges propose liquor and tobacco taxes
The judges suggested states could raise funds by increasing taxes on liquor and tobacco if needed.
They also called the situation a human rights concern, asking the attorney general to respond soon about setting up a special fund.
This move aims to make courts more welcoming and equal for women lawyers across India.