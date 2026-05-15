Supreme Court overturns pause, fresh hearing for Kuldeep Singh Sengar
India
The Supreme Court has overturned the Delhi High Court's move to pause former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case, a case that drew national attention for its seriousness and political links.
Now Sengar gets a fresh hearing on his plea before summer break.
SC asks HC to review quickly
The top court said the earlier order was "partially correct and partially incorrect" so it wants the High Court to review things quickly.
Sengar, convicted for raping a minor, is still serving his life term—a verdict many saw as an important stand against powerful offenders.