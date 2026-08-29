Supreme Court permits denying interim maintenance for prima facie adultery
India
The Supreme Court has ruled that if a wife is shown by clear and cogent material to prima facie be living in adultery, she can be refused interim maintenance under Section 125(4) of the Criminal Procedure Code.
The judges made it clear that these allegations should be sorted out early, not dragged on until the end of a case, as long as there's solid initial evidence.
Judges seek stricter electronic evidence laws
The court wants to make sure claims like this aren't misused, but also that real cases get fair treatment.
They pointed out that electronic evidence, like messages or recordings, only counts if it follows strict legal rules.
Plus, with more private detectives and tech being used in marriage disputes, the judges called for new laws to handle privacy and evidence issues better.