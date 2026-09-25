Supreme Court probe finds 105 unauthorized Ayodhya Ram Mandir withdrawals
India
A Supreme Court probe into the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has found 105 instances in which donation cash was taken out without permission.
The investigation kicked off after a trust member spoke up, and now all eight accused are in judicial custody.
Anukalp Mishra main accused ₹79.85L recovered
The main accused is Anukalp Mishra, who allegedly teamed up with others to pull off the scam.
₹79.85 lakh has been recovered so far, and authorities are tracing where the money went.
The charge sheet, almost 70,000 pages long, says these incidents happened during cash counting at the temple, but bank transfers were clean.
Next court date is October 7, so stay tuned for updates.