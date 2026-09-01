Supreme Court rebukes CBI, ED over leaps and bounds probe
The Supreme Court is calling out the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate for dragging their feet on a probe into Leaps and Bounds, a company allegedly linked to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee.
The company is caught up in a school recruitment scam, and there are claims of ₹30 crore moving from a party account to Leaps and Bounds.
Court seeks Sumit Roy interrogation details
Chief Justice Surya Kant and his team aren't happy with the slow progress, echoing concerns from Calcutta High Court judges.
The Solicitor General wants Sumit Roy, Banerjee's aide accused of shady land deals, to be questioned in custody.
Roy's lawyer says he's already cooperated for 11 days.
Now, West Bengal Police have been told to hand over details of Roy's interrogation by September 7 so "When we see a case like this, the court's job is to enable a fair investigation."