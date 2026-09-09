Supreme Court rebukes Greater Noida magistrate over Akshat Tripathi notice
India
The Supreme Court called out a Greater Noida executive magistrate for sending a legal notice to Akshat Tripathi, a Gautam Buddha University student, after he joined a peaceful protest, even though the court had clearly said no penal action should be taken against students for protesting.
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant reminded everyone that "No penal action against any student. It was a clear-cut order."
The court now wants an explanation from the official who sent the notice, which demanded Tripathi sign a 500,000-rupee bond to keep peace.
The notice has since been revoked, and Tripathi maintains he did nothing wrong: the protest happened outside his university hours.