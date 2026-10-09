Supreme Court rebukes Kerala for not taking custody of Raman

The Supreme Court has called out Kerala for not taking charge of Raman, the state's tallest elephant, despite a clear order.

The judges are worried about Raman's health and whether he's being properly cared for, especially since he's still with his caretaker due to musth (a condition unique to elephants in which testosterone levels rise sharply), and there are claims he's been subjected to commercial exploitation and used in ceremonial processions and rituals.