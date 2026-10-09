Supreme Court rebukes Kerala for not taking custody of Raman
The Supreme Court has called out Kerala for not taking charge of Raman, the state's tallest elephant, despite a clear order.
The judges are worried about Raman's health and whether he's being properly cared for, especially since he's still with his caretaker due to musth (a condition unique to elephants in which testosterone levels rise sharply), and there are claims he's been subjected to commercial exploitation and used in ceremonial processions and rituals.
Supreme Court orders Raman medical report
Back in June 9, 2026, the court told Kerala to take custody of Raman to protect him from exploitation.
Krishnankutty was fined ₹2,000 for wilfully violating an undertaking given to the court.
The Supreme Court directed the state to file Raman's latest medical report and, on the next date of hearing, comply with the court's order dated June 9, 2026, in so far as the upkeep of the elephant is concerned.